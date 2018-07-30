W.C. Miller honours top athletes

The W.C. Miller Collegiate student council held their annual Athletic Awards Banquet on June 4, to honour those students who had demonstrated the most effort in the school’s sports programs.

Athletes were invited to take in a night filled with speeches, awards and memories. It was also a chance for students to gather with their peers and celebrate this year’s past success.

Most Improved Player awards were handed out for every sport, with recipients selected by that team’s coaching staff.

Also handed out at the end of the evening was both a male and female Junior Varsity and Varsity Athlete of the year award. These recipients are selected by a group of coaches which looks at qualities from skill level, coachability, leadership and overall impact.

Coach Tim Brock says they very lucky to have such a great group of student-athletes at the school, most of whom participate in more than one sport.

“Our coaching staff have made a giant effort to build upon our sporting culture here at Miller over the last few years and have seen great results, capturing 28 Zone Banners over the last three years,” he says.

“We will be losing a great group of Grade 12’s that have contributed to the school’s success in their time, but we look forward to seeing what our students that remain can accomplish.”