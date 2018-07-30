Three dozen ribbons add up to a great day

The Altona Panthers competed in their final competition on May 26 at the Pan Am Stadium at the U of M in Winnipeg.

Coach Gord Sawatzky says once again, the team represented their community well, bringing home a total of 36 ribbons.

The team also held their wind-up BBQ on May 28, wrapping up another successful year.

Training will resume in October.

Two team members will continue to train over the summer.

Curtis Loewen and Taylor Friesen will work out with the coaches for the next two months as they prepare for the Canada Summer Games in Antiginish, Nova Scotia at the end of July.