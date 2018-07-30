MCI honours top athletes

MCI held their annual sports banquet on June 11, recognizing those athletes who shone the brightest at games and tournaments throughout the year.

MCI Blues athletic director Kevin Giesbrecht says he is proud to be their coach.

“They have grown so much over this past year and are totally deserving of every accolade that they received. They have made MCI and the surrounding community very proud.”

Giesbrecht says MCI put forth a plethora of high quality, competitive teams across many of their sports.

“Even those that were not competing in sports at our school really helped us to rally our cause, whether it was stepping up to cheer, score-keep, or help run our tournaments, specifically our AA Boys Basketball Provincial Championship. It was really a full school effort in MCI sport this year.”

Successes

To start the year off, the girls golf team finished second in the zone, which he says was an unexpected but impressive surprise.

“In addition, our girls curling team played extremely well in the zone qualification tournament and made it to the Zone Final tournament. This was impressive since 3 of the girls on the team had never curled competitively previous to this year. Their improvement was amazing and they really bonded together as a team.”

Continuing on through the year, the AA Boys Varsity Volleyball team won the Zone IV banner at home, by beating Carman Collegiate.

“This is huge, seeing as how our school only had around 18 or 19 boys this year. They really banded together across a bunch of sports to put together some great teams. Our AA Boys also competed well at volleyball provincials. Our boys found more success on the basketball court, finishing a tough second place, in the zone, to a great Carman Cougars team.”

Perhaps one of the biggest successes this year was the AA Boys Varsity Basketball Provincials that was hosted at MCI.

“The whole school and school community rallied together once again, and put on a tournament that the athletes and spectators will remember for a lifetime. It was a really special moment in our sports year.”

In addition, the track team had 6 members who finished at the top in their zone and qualified for provincials. While at provincials, every athlete put up personal bests, which is a huge accomplishment, when competing at such a high level of high school sport, and on the biggest stage.

Challenges

Just like any sports program, a challenge for an individual athlete or team can be to see progress and improvement in a season, when there haven’t been too many “checkmarks in the win column”.

“While overall we found success in most of our sports, there were a couple of sports this year where we had many new athletes who had never played the sport, prior to joining the team this year. As a team, as a coach, and as an athlete you need to change your goals and view your successes in a different light,” Giesbrecht says.

“This was sometimes a challenge, however on the flip side, we saw so much growth in our athletes and we are so proud of them for stepping out of their comfort zones to try new sports. The aspect of community building, the lessons of perseverance, and the leadership qualities gained will stick with these athletes forever.”