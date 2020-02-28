Beavers and Mercs avoid elimination with OT victories

The Isles erased a two-goal third period lead just to drop a 4-3 heartbreaker to the Carman Beavers in overtime in Game 5 of the best-of-seven semi final.

Derek Wood and Jake Dudar struck minutes apart early in the first period to stake the hosts to an early two goal lead. Brett Brooks cut that lead in half later in the frame but Braedan Beernaerts restored Carman’s two goal cushion before the end of the first.

After a scoreless second stanza, Brooks scored his second of the night early in the third before Jens Meilleur evened the score with just over eight minutes left on the clock – setting up a sudden death over time period for the second straight game.

Beernaerts was the overtime hero, depositing a Darren Bestland feed past Isles goalie Ryan Person to cut Portage’s series lead to 3-2.

Steve Christie made 33 saves in net while helping secure the Beavers victory while Person made 38 saves in the loss.

The Islanders can close out the series Sunday back home in Portage la Prairie. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m., at Stride Place.

Warren downs Altona in overtime

The Mercs will live to see another day thanks to a 3-2 overtime victory over Altona Thursday, cutting the Maroons series lead to three games to two.

After two scoreless periods, Trent Genyk got the Mercs on the board 1:02 into the third but Altona’s Caleb Suderman answered back soon after. Less than a minute later, Brenden Luschinski restored the Mercs’ lead but again the Maroons answered. Nolan McGuire evened the score at twos later in the frame and forcing overtime for the third time in the series.

Warren’s Brock Genyk scored the overtime winner just over six minutes into the period to cut the Maroon series lead to 3-2.

The two teams are back at it Saturday night in Altona. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m.