Braves capture league title

The Altona Braves Bantam A baseball team captured the league title at the June 23-24 tournament held in Altona.

Following a 2-0 round robin record Altona faced Rosenort in an exciting semifinal matchup with an 8-5 win in extra innings.

The Braves then faced Carman in the championship game.

Once again. fans were treated to an exciting battle between these two ball clubs.

With some late game heroics in the bottom of the 7th inning, Altona managed to generate 2 runs in a “come from behind” win with a score of 7-6.

The Altona Braves will join host Rosenort Red Sox and Carman Bantam A baseball club at the Bantam A provincials held in Rosenort July 6-8.