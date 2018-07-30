Go through the hoops at Manitoba Sunflower Festival

The Altona Basketball Association (ABA) is running another 3 on 3 basketball tournament at the 2018 Manitoba Sunflower Festival.

This is the 2nd year for this tournament following its huge success last summer.

Last year’s tournament included 21 teams playing in four different divisions.

“We’re hoping to beat that number this time around,” says organizer Todd Redhead.

The ABA is a non-profit that was established to promote and organize basketball in Altona.

“We have a passionate group of dedicated players in the area and we all play at least once a week through the Altona Rec program,” Redhead says.

“We also organize minor basketball programs in Altona and in the past have brought the Jr. NBA program to town.”

The tournament is sponsored by Basketball Manitoba, who supplies some of the prizes.

Locally, Sun Valley Coop has stepped up this year to also sponsor the tournament.

“Thanks to both of them, for helping to make this event happen,” says organizer and basketball coach Todd Redhead.

A court, with portable hoops and chalk-paint lines, will be set up beside the Rhineland Pioneer Centre for the event.

Redhead says it’s not just local residents who are drawn to this event.

“Many of the teams come from out of town, to spend the day in Altona enjoying the festival with their families.”

Registrations are coming in fast as the festival weekend approaches. The deadline to register a team is Thursday, July 26. Late registrations may be considered in some divisions. Go to altonabasketball.com to get your team signed up.

“Come out and enjoy some great sport,” Redhead says.

“The competition is hot, but we all do it for fun.”