Lights are shining at Field of Dreams

The lights are finally shining at Access Field – known to many as Altona’s Field of Dreams.

And while the first baseball game under the new lights was postponed on July 19 due to rain, players and fans of the game know there will still be many more chances this summer to run around those bases, and cheer from the stands, long after the sun goes down.

This past weekend, a huge contingencey of players, coaches, parents and fans were in town for the 18U “AA” baseball provincials, and were able to see the newest addition to the field.

It’s been a lot of work, but well worth it.

The final push came this spring when, after years of planning and fundraising, Altona’s $350,000 Access Field Lighting Project was a finalist for a Jays Care Foundation Grant, and was among 16 projects across Canada to receive funding.

The $85,000 Field of Dreams grant from the Foundation, along with a $25,000 donation from Access Credit Union and countless other community donations finally brought the dream to reality.

The lights were installed last week, and now baseball players in Altona will be able to play late evening games.

The lights will allow more teams to use the facility because extended available hours will allow better flexibility regarding scheduling.