Meanwhile, back at the front...

Most of us remember and still miss the colourful characters from the popular TV series M*A*S*H, which aired from 1972 to 1983. The series followed a team of doctors and nurses stationed at the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital in South Korea, during the Korean War (1950–53).

The show was a bit of a dark comedy. To relieve the pressures of duty in a field hospital close to the front and the horrors of war, the staff engage in humorous hijinks, frivolity and petty rivalries off duty.

Now, you can reconnect with these beloved characters all over again, in Cottonwood Community Drama’s presentation of the theatrical version of M*A*S*H.

Adapted by Tim Kelly, the play is a wild, free-flowing comedy that brings back the two unpredictable madcaps, Hawkeye Pierce and Trapper John.

They can’t be dealt with casually, however, they are also two of the best chest surgeons in South Korea. This unpredictable pair decide to wage a campaign to get a young Korean to the United States and entered in a good school.

The thread of this effort helps tie together the pileup of comic adventures that pyramid right before your eyes.

Hawkeye has a scene with a female psychiatrist who believes he’s been trying to lobster-trap mermaids in a rice paddy!

There’s also an encounter with the baby-talking Bonwit sisters, the worst tap-dancing act the U.S.O. ever sent overseas. A sergeant is selling dumb GIs fishing rights in the Bay of Phum, and the proprietor of a painless dental clinic is cured of dark moods by the recreation of an old monster movie—and a monster!

And Radar O’Reilly, a soldier with incredible hearing, anticipates things before they happen.

It’s all here, including a little romance mixed in with dramatic moments and a genuine love of life. It’s a nostalgic, hilarious show that you don’t want to miss, brought to you by a troupe of gifted local actors who bring all these unforgettable characters back to life.

M*A*S*H will be presented at Buhler Hall in Gretna on Nov. 22, 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are: $17 for adults and $12 for 17 and under. They can be purchased online at www.mciblues.net or by calling 204-327-5891.