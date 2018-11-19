Hunger heroes scare away hunger

Rhineland Car Co. Ltd. and École Parkside School have partnered once again, collecting non-perishable food items and monetary donations throughout the month of October.

Ford dealerships across Manitoba hoped to help Manitoba families by holding food drives and filling up Ford F-150’s with non-perishable items for community food banks.

Ford of Canada is championing the WE Scare Hunger initiative and is a proud partner of the WE Movement.

École Parkside School’s Room 7, led by teacher, Carla Hiebert was this year’s organizing classroom.

In the end, it was Room 2 (led by teacher Kathleen Liu-Asomua) that received the most school points (2,685) and collected the most items, which made them recipients of a pizza party, which was held on Nov. 14, courtesy of Rhineland Car.

The entire school as a whole collected 7,131 points.

The items were delivered to the food bank on Nov. 8

This is the 5th consecutive year that Rhineland Car has partnered with École Parkside School to help fill the shelves at the local food bank.

The goal is to fill up at least one Ford F150 with non-perishable food items, but they’ve always needed an overwhelming two trucks to facilitate the delivery.

Rhineland Car president Jim Dick said it’s always fun to participate in this event with the students.

“The kids get to see what it’s like to give and to work hard and reap some rewards for what they do. For us it’s always exciting to see that benefit, and it’s just a good way to learn about giving and supporting the community.”

Dick added it’s always an eye-opening experience to see how much people are willing to give, and also how much need there is right here in our own community.

“Most people don’t realize the need we have in our community for that service. And when you go to the food bank and you see what they do every week, the food that they give out, the people that they serve, it’s a humbling experience, but it’s also an incredibly rewarding for us and the students.”

Other members of the community were also encouraged to give during the campaign.

With every donation at Rhineland Car, participants were entered into a draw for a free service certificate. This year’s winner was Jaclyn Donaghy of Morris.

Last year, Ford of Canada dealerships collected and delivered an amazing 350,000 pounds of non-perishable food items.

This year, Ford of Canada has pledged to surpass this goal and set a national goal for Ford Dealers to collect 375,000 pounds of food in an attempt to scare away hunger for good.

Hunger is a frightening reality for over 850,000 Canadians, 1/3 of which are children.

For many children and families in Manitoba, Halloween was just another night they had to help fend off hunger, stretching what they have to feed more mouths.

Food banks across the country rely on the support and generosity of their communities to scare away hunger and feed families.

Hunger Facts in Canada:

– Nearly 850,000 Canadians rely on food banks each month

– Over 4 million meals a year are provided by food banks in Canada

– Canada has more than 800 food banks and 3,000 food programs

– From 2008 to 2016 there was a 28% increase in the use of food banks

– 36% of those helped by food banks in Canada are children.