Gretna Hot Spot Festival lives up to it's name

Another Hot Spot Festival is in the books for the town of Gretna, and once again, with a heat warning as temperatures soared above 30 C, the event definitely stood up to its name.

Coordinator Ashley Hildebrand says the turnout for the one-day event was amazing. “It was awesome. The weather cooperated and it was all really good.”

New to the festival this year was a more contained Kids Zone, which included a carnival, sprinkler and chalk fun. “It was all set up in a fenced off area, so parents could just relax and not worry, while the kids had some fun.”

Snappy the Clown was back by popular demand, as were the bouncers and candy scramble. For older kids, Zorbs were available, and any wannabe chefs in the crowd could participate in the chili-cook off.

“The prizes were fantastic, and included Thermia and free robe rentals, a hotel stay and supper, and a $100 gift card. Those were donated by Pembina Valley Pharmacy.”

Bingo was also available for some friendly competition.

Late afternoon events included a performance by Controlled Chaos Trio, followed by a fundraising supper for Teen Challenge.

A giant raffle offered a wide variety of prizes, donated by local businesses. “We’re just super grateful to all the businesses who have supported this festival year after year. We could not do this without you. They were all very generous.”

A dunk tank was set up to raise funds for the Gretna Fire Department, and more than a few people offered to be willing victims, to get a quick cool down from the heat.

Evening entertainment included a Dolly Parton impersonator & tribute artist, as well as Ed Wayne and The North Border Road Band.

“This is a great festival, and becomes more popular every year. Thanks to all the volunteers and sponsors, we’ve managed to make it a regular part of the summer for a lot of people.”