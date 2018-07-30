Busy summer at The Station

The Station Youth for Christ drop-in centre in Altona is pleased to announce that Diana Kanke has joined our team for the summer.

Diana will be heading up the younger kids summer programming, as well as being part of The Station’s other weekly fundraisers and programs.

She is a Level 1 electrical apprentice on her way to becoming a red seal electrician.

She is very outgoing and friendly, and has a passion to make a positive impact in the lives of young kids in our community.

Before leaving Altona to pursue school and work opportunities, Diana was a Station regular and we’re excited to have her back, helping The Station reach more and more people everyday!

Summer of events

We know how important it is for The Station to offer many events and programs throughout the summer.

That’s why we are committed to making sure that in addition to our normal evening hours, we are also open during the day, plus many extra events.

In addition to being open for drop-in, we also have many fun events and activities planned throughout the summer!

Some of this summer’s activities include: Grand Grad Getaway (a three day long event only for 2018 grads), pool days, beach days, paintballing, rock-climbing, drive-in movies, LAN parties, hiking and more!

The events are fun and give teens and kids something to look forward to. But at the core of everything we do is to show a Christ-like love to these kids and teens.

Through events and our drop-in, we grow meaningful relationships.

Establishing a relationship built on trust, and showing these kids through example what a life as a follower of Jesus looks like.

For more information on programs and events at The Station, call 204-324-5659. You can also email them at stationyfc@gmail.com or find them on Facebook @yfcstation.