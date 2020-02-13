Award-winning musician couple release love songs album for Valentine's Day

Canadian husband and wife duo, SaxAndViolin, featuring saxophonist Eli Bennett and violinist Rosemary Siemens are set to release their first album together.

Entitled “Can’t Help Falling In Love” the album features love songs that inspired their own love story.

And appropriately, it will be released on Valentine’s Day.

The couple first met in 2012. “I was recording one of my Roy and Rosemary albums with Eli’s dad, and Eli came down from his room and saw me in the kitchen while I was taking a break. We played a game of ping pong, and that’s when we first met,” Rosemary recalls.

The friendship continued, and blossomed into romance.

By 2015, Eli was playing at some of Rosemary’s shows.

Then in 2017, while on a Canadian tour, Eli interrupted Rosemary’s concert at Buhler Hall in Gretna by coming down the aisle playing “Can’t Help Falling In Love” on his saxophone, and getting up on stage and proposing to her in front of the audience.

Rosemary said, “Yes!” and the proposal went viral with the headline “Is This the Best Wedding Proposal Ever?”

Later that year, the two married in a public wedding ceremony in Rosemary’s hometown of Plum Coulee, where 1,500 people attended and 50,000 watched via Facebook Live.

Their 28-member wedding party included Juno nominated musicians, a RHOV star, and a former member of the Canadian Tenors who sang themselves down the aisle and Eli once again played “Can’t Help Falling In Love” on his saxophone as Rosemary walked down the aisle.

In 2018, while touring North America separately, Eli and Rosemary performed 175 shows in 100 cities, while Rosemary kept her pregnancy a secret.

On September 13, they welcomed their son Theodore Parker Bennett into the world and made the announcement via music video with their song “You and Me”, recently nominated for a 2020 Canadian Gospel Music Award.

“It was the song we used to tell the world about him, so we just had to include it on the album,” Rosemary says.

In order to continue doing what they love, and still travel together, the couple became a duo, launching their brand, SaxAndViolin, in 2019.

“People loved it, because they hadn’t heard these two instruments together before. We essentially created a new genre, and were shocked at how well these two instruments went together. It’s as if they were meant to be together.”

They decided to cover classical songs they loved, and more modern pieces so that younger generations would fall in love with the instruments, as well.

Since then, they’ve performed around the world, including recently at The Vatican, and their music videos have received over 6 million views on Facebook and YouTube.

“We’ve had some incredible opportunities to perform around the world and represent Canada on the world stage,” says Eli.

“Recently we went from performing at the Vatican in Rome, to Hockey Night In Canada at a Canucks Game, to the Burnaby Hospital Foundation Gala, all in one week!” Rosemary added.

“To be able to share our music and love story together with audiences around the world is something we wouldn’t trade for anything!”

“This album is the soundtrack of our love story and features classic love songs like “I Will Always Love You”, “Love Me Tender”, and “Can’t Help Falling In Love” to more current love songs like Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” and Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years” performed on Sax And Violin. After sharing our love story through our viral engagement and public wedding, it was only a matter of time before we had to release an album of the music that inspired it all.”

The album represents different eras in music and in their relationship.

“A family can listen to this together and each of them could find something on there that they would love to listen to.”

Can’t Help Falling In Love (Instrumental Love Songs), Vol. 1 by SaxAndViolin is now available for iTunes

Pre-order and for purchase on https://saxandviolin.com/store, with the release on Valentine’s Day.

Sunday Hymn Serenade

Eli and Rosemary also recently began presenting an online Sunday Hymn Serenade.

“We’ve had a big success with that with over two million views on YouTube and over 8,000 subscribers. People have been sharing such heartwarming stories from around the world, telling us how those songs have impacted them.”

About SaxAndViolin

Juno-nominated saxophonist Eli Bennett and international violin sensation Rosemary Siemens have been wowing audiences across the globe with their beautiful melodies, innovative sound and electrifying performance style since joining forces as SaxAndViolin.

Based in Vancouver, this husband and wife duo have performed countless luxury events and concerts around the world for companies such as Lamborghini, Microsoft, Bentley, Dell, and L’Oreal Paris. They’ve also performed for two U.S. Presidents and two Canadian Prime Ministers, Carnegie Hall, The Grand Ole Opry, Rolls Royce, Stefano Ricci, Miss America, Walt Disney World, The Latin GRAMMY’s, and the GRAMMY Awards.

Their videos, including their recent cover of Lady Gaga’s hit-song “Shallow” from the movie “A Star Is Born” and Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” have also garnered over six million views on Facebook and YouTube.

Their unique ability to play any style of music and jump seamlessly through genres and eras while maintaining their signature sound have made them a hit with a wide range of audiences.