A special invitation from the Mayor of Altona...

How does that Sound of Music song go…..?

”These are a few of my favourite things.”

Well, for many of us in Altona, the arrival of the Christmas season is one of our very favourite things.

Softly falling snow, the return of Christmas music, smells and traditions of Christmas baking, the joy of exchanging gifts with our loved ones…and of course the cherished promise of that very first Christmas.

Altona’s start to the Christmas season will take place November 23 at the Altona Civic Centre.

It’s a tradition that began many years ago with Christmas carol singalong around a bonfire, followed by the lighting of the Christmas tree.

Those leading the singing through the years have included: Marilyn Houser Hamm, Dennis Reimer, The Country Hearts, The Southern Manitoba Choral Society and WCMC Chamber Choir.This year, CFAM’s popular radio host Jayme Giesbrecht will return to lead us in the singing of Joy to the World, Silent Night and other classics.The Night of Lights begins with free horse and sleigh rides at 6 p.m., a hot dog roast at 6:30, singing at 7, and a concert in the Altona Mall at 7:30.It’s a great opportunity to come together as a community before the “busyness” of the seasonOn behalf of the staff and our council, let’s meet under the tree at the Civic Centre Friday the 23rd?

-Al Friesen

Mayor of Altona