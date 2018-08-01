The best of the blues

The only thing better than listening to the Blues is hearing it live from an outdoor stage.

You can do just that, when you head down to the Altona Centennial Park on Saturday, July 21 for Blues in the Park.

Here you can soak up the sun, sip a cold beverage, and enjoy some of the best entertainment from Manitoba and the U.S.

This year’s lineup includes: Controlled Chaos, The Soul Revue Band, Justin Aron and DirtyPool, Studebaker John and the Hawks, and The Chris O’Leary Band.

The gates open at noon, and the first band hits the stage at 1 p.m.

Opening the day is Altona band, Controlled Chaos. This Blues/Rock Trio that was formed in 2017. Consisting of lead guitarist Noah Gitzel, bassist Silas Geworsky, and drummer Bowen Cornelson, the band’s stylings can be closely linked to that of Stevie Ray Vaughan, and John Mayer.

All 3 of these teens have been driven by music from a young age. Controlled Chaos officially started playing out in early 2018, opening up for bands like Quadrivium, and The Committee, where their performances came with rave reviews, and through this, ended up booking gigs at venues such as Altona’s Canada Day Celebration, Gretna Hotspot Festival, and Blues In the Park 2018. The band looks forward to hitting the stage at Blues In the Park, and bringing the crowd some of their cutting edge, Texas Style Blues!

Controlled Chaos will be followed by The Soul Revue Band, and Winnipeg sensations Justin Aron and DirtyPool.

Then, you’ll be caught in the spell of Chicago band, Studebaker John and the Hawks. As a songwriter and musician, Studebaker John has emerged as a major creative force in the world of the blues today. Ahead of the pack, with vision and foresight, this band creates a new standard and landscape for this music’s future… with John at the wheel, the future is now!

The Chris O’Leary Band will round out the day, bringing American Roots music, steeped in the tradition of Memphis, Chicago and New Orleans.

Chris’s musical background includes duties as lead singer and front man for rock and roll hall of famer and Grammy award winner Levon Helm’s band The Barnburners. During the 6 years that Chris and Levon played together they toured across the US and Canada lighting up stages everywhere they went. Chris has appeared on stage with: legendary Rolling Stones sideman Bobby Keys, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Jimmy Vivino (leader of Conan O’Brien’s TV band), Jeff Healy, Dan Akroyd, Albert Lee, Dave Edmunds, Dave Maxwell and the great James Cotton to name just a few.

Tickets and accommodation

There are 300 early bird tickets available at $30 each. After they’re gone, tickets will be $40. Tickets are available at Janzen Brothers Music in Winkler, Quest Musique in Winnipeg, Altona Co-op Gas Bar, Altona Hotel, Ken Penner (204-324-7517) and Carey Kehler (204-324-4648).

The Altona Hotel is offering rooms for $85/night. Call them to book your room at 204-324-5241. http://www.altonahotel.ca/

There may even be some camping sites available in the park. Call Eric at the Altona Recreation Office at (204) 324-9005 to inquire.

All profits will be donated to the Boundary Trails Health Centre. Bring a tin for the bin to support the Rhineland Food Bank – because nobody should go hungry.

There will be a big white tent set up to shelter music lovers from the hot sun or from the rain.

Be sure to add Blues In The Park to your “must do” list this summer.