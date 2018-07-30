They have a proud history, and have faced a few challenges, but thanks to the visionaries of the past and present, Mennonite Collegiate Institute is still thriving today.

This is the message the Gretna high school would like send out at this year’s Spring Fundraiser.

The event will take place at Buhler Hall in Gretna this Saturday. All are welcome for an evening of good food and great entertainment.

There will be live music performed by past and present students of the school, including Kenzie Jane, Annika Enns-Dyck, and Scott Dick, along with current MCI choirs.

Kenzie Jane has developed a unique style of original music, mixing sounds of RnB, Jazz, Folk, and mouth trumpet. The 2012 MCI alumnus is becoming a seasoned performer playing various venues and festivals throughout Manitoba. She released her debut EP, Love Me From Scratch, this past April and will be touring with it throughout the summer months in western and northern Canada.

Also gracing the stage will be 2014 graduate Annika Enns-Dyck. A lover of folk and indie style music, she will joined by Grade 12 student Scott Dick, who enjoys a wide variety of genres, whether it involves mandolin, piano or ukulele.

Scott says, “I’m pumped to perform at the fundraiser and share my music.”

The night will also feature the release of the brand new MCI documentary: “Strength for Today, Bright Hope for Tomorrow”.

Masterfully produced by MCI alumnus Jay Siemens, with editing assistance by Nick Enns, the 25 minute documentary tells the story of who MCI has been, who it is today, and who it hopes to be.

Director of Student Life Paul Peters says when you’re on the outside looking in, you don’t always realize what a rich legacy an institution like MCI has, and the potential it holds. “You see the challenges with things like enrollment, but you don’t always see the success stories that are still happening there today.”

This documentary includes alumni from as far as 70 years ago telling the story of MCI, and sharing the impact the school has had on their lives and the on the community at large.

“We brought in eight alumni representing a variety of different decades. They tell the stories of their journey with MCI and how it’s shaped and changed their lives. Current staff and students also share what it feels like to be in this space.”

Peters says the theme, Great is Thy Faithfulness, will weave its way through the documentary and throughout the evening. “There’s a neat moment in the documentary where we have all our alumni gather with today’s Resonate choir and they sing that hymn, conducted by an alumnus who graduated in 1948. That’s a really powerful moment.”

“What an incredible heritage this school has. Alumni aren’t here forever, and the fact that we have people sharing these memories from such a different place in history is pretty meaningful.”

There have been challenges since the school was established 129 years ago, but Peters is confident that MCI will remain strong.

“It’s maintained its success in so many ways for so many years. Our hope is that MCI will continue to thrive in the future.”

The MCI Spring Fundraiser will take place May 12, at 6:45 p.m. Visit www.mciblues.net or call (204) 327-5891 to reserve seats.

Donations can be made at the event.