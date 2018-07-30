Record numbers for Blues in the Park

Over 300 music lovers surrounded the Altona Centennial Park stage on July 21 to enjoy another day of Blues in the Park.

“It was our best attendance in the five festivals we’ve put on,” said Carey Kehler, one of the organizers of the annual event.

The weather cooperated, and the venue was appreciated by all. “There were many people from out of town who I’d never seen before. Several of them commented on the beautiful setting for an outdoor event and how nice the town of Altona looked,” he said. “I’m guessing they’d never been to Altona before.”

“All of the out of town people said that they were surprised they’d never heard of Blues in the Park before and that they’d be back again. Several festival-goers told me that for the $30 ticket, they couldn’t believe the entertainment value they were getting.”

This year’s line-up consisted of a local band The Controlled Chaos Trio, The Soul Revue Band from Winkler/Morden, Justin Aron and Dirty Pool from Winnipeg, Studebaker John and the Hawks from Chicago, and The Chris O’Leary Band from New York. “They all put on a stellar performance,” Kehler said.

“We haven’t done the math yet, but all profits will be going to the Boundary Trails Health Centre. We also had a Tin-For-The-Bin and gathered quite a nice collection of canned foods that will be donated to the Altona Food Bank.”

Kehler said they are always very grateful for all the fantastic support they received from local businesses.

“Without their help we couldn’t afford to bring in the bands we did.”