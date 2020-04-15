“People have more authority over their care than they realize”: Government-funded services available for those who require in-home care

Celma Pinto, CEO and president of Heavenly Care Agency, wants Manitobans to know they have more options for elder care than they think.

Pinto and her management team provide free consultations to families who want to learn more about the Self and Family Managed Care program. The program, which is available province-wide, allows individuals and families to manage their own home care resources and allocate money to private care if they choose. This allows for much greater flexibility to schedule home care visits according to individual needs, rather than working around the tight schedule of government home care workers in their regional health authority.

“Most potential clients who request our free consultation aren’t aware they can (given the correct qualifications) receive financial support from the government to offset the cost of their care through the Self and Family Managed Care program.”

“People have more authority over their care than they realize. But you have to know about this program before you approach home care in order to apply for it. I often do seminars and have realized how few people know about the program, even while they sit on a one-to-two-year waitlist for a place in a nursing home.”

However, with the cost of private care at least partially funded through the Self and Family Managed Care program, Heavenly Care Agency clients are seeing the benefits of private care.

Heavenly Care currently operates in Pembina Valley communities and makes a point to employ people living in those towns—bringing jobs to these areas, plus ensuring clients don’t incur the costs of transportation or mileage for their Health Care Aides.

“It’s important to me to foster a sense of community in rural places,” she explains. “Hiring locally is one of the best ways to do that.”

With the recent COVID-19 outbreak, Heavenly Care staff is taking the utmost safety precautions while providing care. With their ability to manage social distancing protocol more easily than many retirement residences, some families have moved their loved ones from group care to private care for safety.

“It’s so hard to be in nursing homes or a hospital right now. Part of building a strong community is doing what you can to keep everyone safe.”

Heavenly Care Agency provides a caring, nurturing, and respectful environment for anyone who requires some level of support to improve their quality of life. Whether you are a senior, have a disability, or are ill or injured, Heavenly Care is there for you by providing assistance with daily living activities. Heavenly Care can provide support with eating, grooming, getting dressed, full housekeeping, transferring to and from bed, and toileting. They can also provide support with medical appointments, as well as companionship, which can include conversation, participating in your favourite activities, and attending social events. Heavenly Care makes quality care a priority! A customer-centric approach and 24/7 availability ensures the best quality care for their clients.

To schedule your free initial consultation with Heavenly Care Agency, call 204-822-5522 and 204-952-9273 or visit heavenlycare.ca/contact-us

This story was created by Content Works, Postmedia’s commercial content division, on behalf of Heavenly Care.